× Snow ends but coldest temps of the season remain

Temperatures start below zero in many locations this morning. Highs reach the teens this afternoon in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Snow ends this morning then sunshine takes over.

The Central and Northern Mountains start with a few snow showers then ends. Sunshine takes over this afternoon. The exception is the Southern Mountains where heavy snow continues through tonight.

Wednesday looks sunny and warmer with 30s across the Front Range.

60 degrees by Friday.

Saturday looks sunny with mild temps.

A storm system pushes snow into the Mountains on Sunday. Wind across Colorado increases and continues to be strong into Monday. Mild temps.

