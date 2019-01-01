One wounded in New Year’s Eve shooting at Denver community center

DENVER — One person was wounded after shots were fired at the Whittier Community Center on Monday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The victim, whose name, age and gender weren’t released, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in the shooting at the community center at 2900 N. Downing St. at 11 p.m. during a party.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.