Kentucky officers saddened after box truck carrying doughnuts catches fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Three Kentucky police officers had some fun to end as they “mourned” the loss of a doughnut truck that had caught fire.

The Lexington Police Department posted the photos to social media showing the officers in stages of sarcastic grief after the Krispy Kreme truck that caught fire had been put on a tow truck and was being taken from the scene.

Police captioned the photos, “No words.”

No information about the crash was released by police, but a television station reported no one was injured and the truck was empty at the time of the fire.

As of Tuesday morning, the post had been retweeted nearly 4,000 times and liked more than 19,000 times — including by officers and agencies from across the country offering their condolences.

In this line of work, some things can't be unseen. 😱🍩😫😪

My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers in this time of tragedy. 😆🤣 — Officer Morton (@OfficerMorton) December 31, 2018