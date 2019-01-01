Hit-and-run driver sought after 91-year-old man seriously injured in Weld County crash

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A hit-and-run driver is being sought after a 91-year-old man was injured in a crash on New Year’s Eve in Weld County, the Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday.

The two-car crash happened about 8 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 near mile marker 244 just north of Highway 66, east of Longmont.

The Colorado State Patrol said the suspect took off after the crash without helping the elderly man.

The suspect’s red vehicle was described as a red hatchback, possibly smaller in size.

It likely has damage to the passenger side, the Colorado State Patrol said. It was last seen going northbound on Interstate 25.

The 91-year-old man from Denver was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland with serious injuries. His name was not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.