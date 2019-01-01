Hawk rescued after being trapped in truck grille for 5 days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Buffalo came together to make an incredible rescue this week, according to WKBW.

The story begins in Ashtabula, Ohio, where Buffalo resident John Glover was driving home Christmas Day.

He says something flew into his truck and when he went to check it out, he saw feathers on his bumper and assumed whatever bird hit him was dead.

Glover then made the two-hour drive home to Buffalo.

Five days later, he realized a hawk was stuck in the grill of his car and was still alive.

Glover’s neighbors quickly took action calling Messinger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center to come help with the rescue.

Erik Vogel took the car apart for Glover and Marianne Hites, a volunteer with Messigner Woods, pulled the hawk out and took it to her home to help nurse it back to health.

However, the hawk has a long journey ahead. It has a very swollen broken wing and went almost a week without food and water.

Hites says that the hawk is not even well enough to be given an X-ray. The animal has to be stabilized before being fully evaluated by a vet to determine whether it can be released into the wild or if it needs to be put down.

Messinger Woods is a volunteer based organization that says it is the only wildlife hospital in Western New York.