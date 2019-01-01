First Colorado baby of 2019 born 4 minutes after midnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UCHealth Memorial Hospital North in Colorado Springs appears to have the distinction of being the site of the first baby birth in Colorado in 2019.

Isabelle Sheets was born at 12:04 a.m. Tuesday, the hospital said. She was born to Kara Swaney and Richard Sheets of Colorado Springs, and weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces.

Just nine minutes later, Joaquin Ethan Vigil was born at Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge.

He weighed 6 pounds, 9.3 ounces after being born at 12:13 a.m. Mother Carmella Vigil, father Richard Vigil, sister Luzon Vigil and grandmother Cindy Vigil took a photo with the newborn.

The first baby born at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital was born at 2:48 a.m.

Joseangel Zacarias Estrada was born at 2:48 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He has a 6-year-old sister and a 3-year-old brother.