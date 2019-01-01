Fire damages Lakewood townhouse; one taken to hospital

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Lakewood townhouse Tuesday night.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., West Metro Fire Rescue said its crews were at the scene of a fire near the intersection of South Garrison Street and West Jewell Avenue.

West Metro said the person who was taken to the hospital was the only one in the home when the fire started. The flames were contained to the second-floor bedroom, but there is smoke damage throughout the townhouse.

An investigator is at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.