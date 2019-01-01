Roxborough rangers ask hikers to use restrooms after ‘piles’ of human waste, toilet paper found near trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – It’s one of the most beautiful spots along the Front Range, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife says an unsightly problem has been piling up at Roxborough State Park.

In a Facebook post Friday, CPW posted via its Roxborough State Park page: “Over the past several months, we have found literal piles of human waste near our trails, and if not the waste itself, toilet paper left on the ground or under rocks or downed logs.”

The post goes on to say that feces contains diseases and toilet paper can take up to two months to decompose.

“No one wants to be hiking along the trails and come across someone’s business,” visitor Marissa Josub of Littleton told FOX31.

The park employs a strict “Leave No Trace” policy and urges visitors to “pack it in, pack it out”. It means that anything one brings into the park needs to be carried out as well, including feces.

“Granted, there are not a whole lot of places to go out here, but if it does happen out here, you should probably take it with you,” visitor Diane Greene said.

Roxborough State Park has flush toilets available for visitors at the Visitor Center and vault toilets near the lower parking lot. Rangers want people to remember to use the provided bathroom facilities before heading out on a trail.

CPW says it understands “emergencies” come up. They ask visitors to follow these practices if nature calls while on the trail:

▪️Carry a shovel, toilet paper and a waste bag, and use it to bury feces and pack out your toilet paper.

▪️Find a secluded spot at least 200 feet (70 big steps) away from water sources and dig a cat hole 6 to 8 inches deep and bury the waste.

▪️Pack the toilet paper in a sealable bag and dispose of it in the waste receptacles at the Visitor Center or in the parking lot. It is also acceptable to bury the toilet paper with the waste if necessary.

▪️Or, use portable, packable human waste disposal bags like those shown on the Leave No Trace website.

▪️Urinate in a secluded area and go on a rock. Animals will dig up soil trying to get to the salt left when urine evaporates. If you go on a rock, they can lick it off. Again, if you use toilet paper after urinating, please pack it out.