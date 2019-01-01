Colorado has high level of flu activity, CDC says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- New numbers from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Colorado health officials show flu season in Centennial State isn’t getting any better. Hospitals and urgent care centers throughout the state have been busy treating people with the stubborn virus.

Colorado is currently one of the worst states in the country for flu activity. State statistics show 572 people across Colorado have been hospitalized with flu symptoms since early October, according to the Tri-County Health Department. Colorado, New Mexico and Georgia have the highest activity level of flu in the nation, according to the CDC.

The CDC recommends getting a yearly flu vaccine. The injection protects against flu viruses that research suggests will be most common.

Health officials expect influenza activity to continue to escalate in Colorado with peak activity through February. It’s not too late to get a flu shot!