Cold night ahead followed by drier, warmer week

DENVER -- Wind chill temperatures will be near or below zero for the rest of Tuesday evening on the Front Range. Bundle up for your evening plans.

Some side streets and neighborhood roads will still be icy from Monday's snowfall.

Temperatures will warm up nearly 30 degrees Wednesday. Denver's high temperature will reach 42 degrees with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

The rest of the week and into next weekend will stay dry in Denver and on the Front Range. Colorado's mountains will see snowfall return on Sunday.

Temperatures will be about ten degrees above average, in the 50s, for the rest of the week.

