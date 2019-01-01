Avalanche to host outdoor game at Air Force Academy in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Avalanche will host an outdoor game at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday.

The game, part of the NHL Stadium Series, will be at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15, 2020. No game time or opponent were announced.

It will be the second NHL outdoor game in Colorado. In February 2016, the Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field.

It will be the first outdoor hockey game on the Air Force campus and second at a U.S. service academy. The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs played at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in March.