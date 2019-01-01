Avalanche to host outdoor game at Air Force Academy in 2020

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Avalanche will host an outdoor game at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday.
The game, part of the NHL Stadium Series, will be at Falcon Stadium on Feb. 15, 2020. No game time or opponent were announced.
It will be the second NHL outdoor game in Colorado. In February 2016, the Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Coors Field.
It will be the first outdoor hockey game on the Air Force campus and second at a U.S. service academy. The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs played at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, in March.
“We are grateful for the chance to honor our military and our local U.S. service academy with a special event,” Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in a statement.
“Having this game in Colorado Springs also highlights the growth of hockey throughout the Rocky Mountain region since the Avalanche arrived in 1995.”
Ticket pricing and availability will be announced at a later date. Avalanche 2019-20 full-season and partial-plan members will have access to presale opportunities.