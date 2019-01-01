It is the New Year and it is time to mix up your workouts and try something new. Add Alchemy 365 to your list. They offer unique training which includes real pulls ups during the group class, heavy weights, box jumps, yoga and more. Watch the segment to see what makes their classes so different. Get a one month unlimited membership and entry into the January 365 challenge for only $99, just use the code FitnessFix at checkout. This is only for new members. Click here to purchase. You can also get more information by calling 612-444-6287. The challenge kicks off January 7th . It will be 4 weeks of eating clean and diverse workouts and will also include simple meal plans and community support that will lead to lifetime habits.AlertMe
Alchemy 365 for the New Year
