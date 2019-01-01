2019 Beauty Trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty Trends To Look Out For In 2019

Cherry eyes: Last year’s burgundy and “burnt” shades are turning a bit more cherry berry for 2019. Think brighter and bolder for eyes, lips, nails and cheeks. My favorite palette blends a bit of brightness with complimentary nudes.

Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette @ Sephora $49.00

Hair Pins: What we used to try to hide we now bring out for all to see. Two season of runway shows forecasted hairpins and clips crisscrossed and out in the open. REVLON ESSENTIALS BROWN OR BLACK BOBBY PINS @Drugstores $1.99

Nail Revolution: Gel ruining your nails? Worried about the toxins in nail products? No worries this starter kit is making the DIY gel manicure even more popular in 2019. Be on the lookout for more colors and brands aligning with the peel technology. (Not your daughters peel off polish) Make It Peelable Base Coat Try Me Kit by ASP @Sally Beauty $59.99

Glowing Skin is In: The no-foundation glow is back and chances are you’re not ready for naked skin. No worries we’ve found natural looking foundations that conquer the dewy look and even out our skin tone in harmony.

Replenix UltiMATTE Perfection Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50+ with Zinc Oxide and Antioxidants @amazon $43.00 Even though this product screams matte on its label it actually is great for those who have oily skin but want to keep a little glow or dew. The coverage is light and transparent but does cast an even tone to skin.

Clinique Even Better Glow Light Reflecting Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 @Ulta and Clinique Counters $29.00 The name says it all. Light to medium coverage and glow abundant.