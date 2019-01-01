2 dogs escape house fire in Brighton; no injuries reported

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Two dogs escaped a house fire on New Year’s Day, Brighton Fire Rescue said.

The fire broke out after noon on Tuesday in the 16000 block of Lomand Circle near at East 160th Avenue and Yosemite Street.

A passerby called in the fire to authorities and there were reports of an explosion in the garage.

Officials said no one was in the house at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The Thornton Fire Department and North Metro Fire Rescue assisted Brighton firefighters to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

