What will happen to liquor stores now that grocery stores sell full strength beer?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- 2019 means full-strength beer is finally coming to grocery stores in Colorado.

After decades of what many considered antiquated beer laws, 3.2 beer is no more come January 1. Any grocery store that sold 3.2 beer before, can sell full-strength beer after midnight.

"Today we celebrate bringing Colorado beer laws into the 21st century" David Hosroth, Vice President of King Soopers, said during a New Years Eve event at the Capitol Monday.

Big crowd on this cold and snowy day, celebrating the end of prohibition-era beer laws, allowing full strength beer in our grocery stores! 🍻 Congratulations to @Chris_Holbert, who helped lead this effort last session!#COleg #COpolitics pic.twitter.com/syZTGwLex9 — Colorado Senate GOP (@ColoSenGOP) December 31, 2018

So will this be the beginning of the end to liquor stores? Not so fast.

That's because wine and liquor are still restricted at grocery stores across the state.

"Wine and liquor are handled separately," State Senate Chris Holbert said.

Holbert explained that the same bill that allowed 3.2 beer to go away in 2019, also limits how many grocery stores can sell wine and liquor.

"Over a 20 year period the groceries stores will be able to have 20 locations where they will be able to sell everything," Holbert added.

That means Colorado has until 2036 until grocery stores become true equivalents to a liquor store.