‘We gotta look for experience:’ Broncos begin search for next head coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have started the search for their next head coach after the team fired Vance Joseph on Monday.

During a press conference on Monday, Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t rule anything out but said that he is looking for experience in the team’s next head coach.

“We gotta look for experience,” Elway said. “I’d love a guy that understands the game, they understand Xs and Os but also has the ability to lead men and that’s a big part of it in today’s world.”

John Elway on what he's looking for in the next head coach: pic.twitter.com/3Ln9DVQG4k — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 31, 2018

Elway said in the press conference that he will be looking at the entire “body of work” for each candidate, not strictly about having previous head coaching experience.

However, Elway said that former offensive coordinator (and now ex-Miami Dolphins coach) Adam Gase and former head coach Mike Shanahan are not candidates for the job “at this point in time.”

Elway also said that he expects Gary Kubiak to remain with the Broncos in some capacity in 2019, although his name has been mentioned for offensive coordinator positions for other teams.

So far there have been three names that the Broncos have reportedly requested permission to interview:

Patriots’ defensive coordinator Brian Flores

Steelers’ offensive line coach Mike Munchak (formerly head coach of Titans)

Bears’ defensive coordinator Vic Fangio