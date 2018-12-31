Tow truck driver hit by car on Christmas Eve urges caution on roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DACONO, Colo. -- David Conover loves his job, because he gets to help people when they’ve hit a rough spot, sometimes literally. He’s been driving tow trucks for the past 20 years, currently working for Cozy Corner Towing.

“We met because my car broke down and he saved me,” said David’s wife Christy Conover.

David says he’s had some close calls in his two decades on the job, but done compared to a job he had late on Christmas Eve along Highway 52. One driver didn’t give him enough room.

“As I was jumping up on my truck to get out of the way off the vehicle, I got hit,” Conover said. “Bone was sticking out of my leg. I didn’t know if I was going to make it home to my family.”

Now he has 40 staples and 20 stitches in his right leg, to go with a compound fracture in his femur. He’ll need to take a long time to heal, and an even longer time to get back to what he loves, if at all.

“I can’t do my job, I can’t support my family,” Conover said.

So his tow family turned around to support him Sunday night, as dozens of tow trucks from different companies rallied in procession style and parked outside his front door in Dacono.

“There may be different names on the side of the trucks, but the tow family is family,” Conover said.

And as first responders and tow truck drivers scramble New Year’s Eve to help people across Colorado roads, the Conover’s have a message for drivers.

“If there are any type of flashing lights on the side of the road, it doesn’t matter if it’s a police car, an ambulance a fire truck a tow operator or anybody, give them room to work,” Christy Conover said. “Give them an opportunity to go home to their families.”