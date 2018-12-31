Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning, the Longmont Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Pratt Street, north of downtown, the Boulder Daily Camera reported.

Police said the suspect is dead and an officer fired a shot. It’s not known if the shot hit the suspect, police said.

The suspect, whose name, age and gender have not been released, had broken into an apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.

The Boulder County Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting.