Snow ends overnight with dangerously cold temperatures: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The biggest weather impacts for New Year's Eve will be slick roads and below zero temperatures.

Several inches of snow have stacked up on the Front Range today making roads slick. A few isolated snow showers are possible tonight but will wrap up by early Tuesday morning. Take it slow on the roads this evening and allow extra time to get to where you need to be.

Temperatures are expected to be around zero degrees at midnight tonight. Wind chill temperatures will be -10 to -20 degrees overnight with a Wind Chill Advisory in place until 8am. With wind chill temperatures that low, it only takes 20 to 30 minutes for exposed skin to have a threat of frostbite.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in place until 8am tomorrow. Wind chill temps will reach -10 to -20 degrees tonight! Bundle up for your New Year's Eve plans! #cowx pic.twitter.com/vkPiaimS6K — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) January 1, 2019

Tuesday will be another Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for cold temperatures. The Front Range and plains will be dry for the New Year with snow showers lasting through the day in the southern mountains.

Denver will start off below zero and will warm to the teens in the afternoon. Luckily, winds will be light and sunshine will return by midday.

The rest of the week will be dry and much warmer. High temperatures will make it to the 50s by Thursday and the low 60s by Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.