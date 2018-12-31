One killed in collision at Aurora intersection

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed in two-vehicle collision on Sunday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash between a Toyota van and a Lincoln SUV happened just after 6 p.m. at South Chambers Road and East Belleview Avenue.

Two people in the van and the driver of the SUV were taken to a hospital with injuries. The driver of the van later died, police said.

Police said it appears the driver of the Toyota was going south on Chambers Road and the driver of the Lincoln was turning left from northbound Chambers onto westbound Belleview.

Police are working to determine which driver had the right-of-way at the time of the crash. Speed and intoxication do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said.

The names, ages and gender of those involved in the crash were not released.