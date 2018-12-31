Mentally delayed man missing from Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A mentally delayed 22-year-old man is missing from the Jeffco area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Tristan Whidden was last seen at 8 a.m. on Monday in the 5000 block of West Ottawa Avenue.

Whidden reportedly has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old and may be using public transportation.

There is no description of what he was last seen wearing. He is 5-feet-9, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. If you see Whidden, call the Jeffco Sheriff’s Office at 303-271-0211.