Falling temperatures, accumulating snow ring out 2018

DENVER — Expect two weather changes on the last day of 2018: A big temperature drop and light snow accumulation.

This includes Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins and Greeley, prompting a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Temperatures will start in the 20s on Monday morning, then drop into the single digits by Monday night and below zero overnight and into the start of 2019.

Light snow develops on Monday morning and continues off and on through Monday night.

Expect 1-3 inches of accumulation across 60 percent of the Front Range with up to 6 inches in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide above 6,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mountains can expect snow with 2-7 inches of accumulation by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures fall into the single digits on Monday, then below zero overnight. Much heavier accumulations are likely in the San Juans and Sangres.

The storm exits on Tuesday expect in the southern mountains. Elsewhere, the sun comes out.

Wolf Creek gets crushed by 2 feet of total accumulation from Monday to Tuesday.

It will be warmer and drier from Wednesday to Saturday with highs near 60 degrees to start 2019.

