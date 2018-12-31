Apartment fire leaves tenants homeless

Residents of the Covington on Cherry Creek apartment complex were gathering their wits and some belongings Monday morning after a harrowing overnight left them without a home.

Monday night, building four was ablaze; the following day, it’s encrusted in frozen water from fire trucks.

Last night around 8 p.m., the call came in to South Metro Fire and Rescue. Building number four at the Covington was on fire. "Huge chunks of debris were just coming off," said one witness.

Aurora and Denver fire departments assisted South Metro in what eventually amounted to a three alarm blaze.

Monday morning, the fire department relinquished control of the 24 unit building back to the apartments' property management, and by mid-morning, some now-homeless residents returned to gather precious few items. “It’s very stressful. This is the first time this has ever happened to us," said Covington resident Candace Maldonaldo.

“I was glad that I was paying attention." David Hobbs said he immediately warned his neighbors, “You want to make sure everyone is getting out."

Residents on Monday wanted to get out personal belongings. Elizabeth Esteban was trying to gather her thoughts while gathering a few possessions. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do after this. I’m not sure what steps to take. But I am just going to go to my family and figure it out.”