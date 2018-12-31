5 goats escape, run wild in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Five goats escaped their enclosure at 5 Fridges Farm in Wheat Ridge overnight.

Police are asking the public for help locating the male goats.

The grazing enclosure where the animals escaped is at the Kipling Trailhead and a Facebook message posted by 5 Fridges Farm says they may be on the Clear Creek Trail.

According to Wheat Ridge Police, Yoda and Wendell are black, Daryl and his other brother Darryl are brown, and CreamPuff is white.

If you spot the goats, call 303-725-8748 and the owner will “come round them up.”