× 2 men accused of throwing rocks from Larimer County bridge onto I-25 surrender

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Two Loveland men accused of throwing rocks off a bridge onto Interstate 25 dating to nearly a year ago have been arrested after surrendering to police, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Frederick, 31, and Kraig Warren, 32, turned themselves in on Dec. 20 after criminal mischief arrests warrants were issued for them.

In January, the sheriff’s office and the Colorado State Patrol began receiving reports of rocks damaging vehicles as drivers drove under the County Road 36/Kechter Road bridge on Interstate 25 at night.

Several vehicles were hit by rocks, causing damage and creating a risk to the occupants as they drove at interstate speeds, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported. Seven victims reported broken windshields and body damage to their vehicles.

The joint investigation of more than eight reports from January and July led authorities to Boddy and Lorenzen.

They surrendered to the Loveland Police Department and are each out on a $5,000 bond.