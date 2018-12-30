× Woman dies after crashing truck head-on into RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — A woman died early Sunday after crashing her pickup truck into an RTD bus, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened at in the intersection of East 33rd Avenue and North Oakland Street at about 6:42 a.m., according to Aurora police.

Police said they believe the woman, the only occupant of the truck, was driving the wrong-way when she crashed into the bus. It is unknown why the pickup was driving east in the westbound lanes of traffic.

Two passengers on the bus were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police are working with RTD to investigate the crash.