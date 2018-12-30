× Thornton Police, SWAT working barricade situation following disturbance call

THORNTON – Police are still working a barricade situation in Thornton, which started just before midnight.

Thornton police arrived on scene just before midnight Saturday on a disturbance call. They attempted to contact the male suspect.

A little later, police heard a loud noise from within the residence, which prompted a call to the SWAT team, shared by Thornton and Northglenn police departments. SWAT arrived on scene around 1 a.m.

Residents in the area are urged to stay inside their homes.

A Code Red was sent to residents within the immediate area of the situation.

This is an ongoing situation. Keep checking kdvr.com for the latest updates.