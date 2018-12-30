× Snow and cold for Monday and Tuesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Sunday will be the calm before the storm which is set to bring sub-zero temperatures with accumulating snow.

Sunday’s highs will be well above the average of 43, with many neighborhoods hitting the 50s. You’ll notice clouds on the increase throughout the afternoon into the evening. Travel across most of the state, and certainly in the metro areas, will be good Sunday.

Today's game looking warm but clouding over as we see our snow and cold 'machine' arriving for Monday and Tuesday. #cowx @Broncos pic.twitter.com/uuD0Xh6VY3 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 30, 2018

Starting overnight and continuing throughout the day Monday there will be areas of snow, heavy at times, with strong wind and steadily dropping temperatures. Snowfall will be of impact for many of us:

The raw day will likely only have afternoon temperatures in the teens, with evening temperatures falling below zero degrees as the snow ends and the sky clears.

As you can see, the impact of the storm is snow and cold to bring in the new year.

Talk about impact, check out Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning will be the coldest temperature since February 21st. Over the past decade, Denver averages 7 days below 0° per year. pic.twitter.com/yWfAtFultI — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 30, 2018

Yes, this is an impact on your New Year’s Eve plans as there will be areas with slick driving conditions and dangerously cold temperatures.

