Police investigating Saturday night homicide in Aurora Walgreens parking lot

AURORA – Police are investigating a homicide from Saturday night in a Walgreens parking lot.

Aurora Police responding to a possible shooting victim just after 9:35 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived to the Walgreens parking lot, 12051 E. Mississippi Ave., they located a deceased male.

Police ask anyone with information contact Detective Del Matticks, (303) 739-6367 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867.

The identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s office at a later date.