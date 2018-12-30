Here’s what the Denver Broncos 2019 schedule will look like
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos conclude their 2018 season with consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971 and 1972, it’s time to start looking forward to next season.
Thanks to the National Football League schedule formula, the Broncos opponents for the upcoming season were set on Sunday.
In addition to their normal AFC West divisional matchups, the Broncos will face the AFC South and NFC North. They will also host a third place team from the AFC South and the third place team from the AFC East.
Broncos games hosted at Broncos Stadium at Mile High:
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
vs. Kansas City Chiefs
vs. Oakland Raiders
vs. Cleveland Browns
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
vs. Tennessee Titans
vs. Chicago Bears
vs. Detroit Lions
Broncos will play the following teams/games on the road:
at Los Angeles Chargers
at Kansas City Chiefs
at Oakland Raiders
at Buffalo Bills
at Houston Texans
at Indianapolis Colts
at Green Bay Packers
at Minnesota Vikings
The specific dates and times for each game will be announced in late April, when the NFL releases the full 2019 schedule.
AlertMe