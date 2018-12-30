× Here’s what the Denver Broncos 2019 schedule will look like

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos conclude their 2018 season with consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971 and 1972, it’s time to start looking forward to next season.

Thanks to the National Football League schedule formula, the Broncos opponents for the upcoming season were set on Sunday.

In addition to their normal AFC West divisional matchups, the Broncos will face the AFC South and NFC North. They will also host a third place team from the AFC South and the third place team from the AFC East.

Broncos games hosted at Broncos Stadium at Mile High:

vs. Los Angeles Chargers

vs. Kansas City Chiefs

vs. Oakland Raiders

vs. Cleveland Browns

vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

vs. Tennessee Titans

vs. Chicago Bears

vs. Detroit Lions

Broncos will play the following teams/games on the road:

at Los Angeles Chargers

at Kansas City Chiefs

at Oakland Raiders

at Buffalo Bills

at Houston Texans

at Indianapolis Colts

at Green Bay Packers

at Minnesota Vikings



The specific dates and times for each game will be announced in late April, when the NFL releases the full 2019 schedule.