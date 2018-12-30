Frigid temperatures, snow to impact New Year’s Eve in Colorado: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a high temperature of 53 degrees in Denver today, big changes will move in for Monday including cold temperatures and a chance of snow. Monday and Tuesday are both Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Monday's high temperature will be after midnight tonight and temperatures will fall through the day thanks to a strong cold front moving through. With gusty winds, wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits most of the day. Temperatures have a chance to get below zero New Year's Eve night into early Tuesday morning.

Snow showers will develop early Monday morning on the Front Range and will continue on and off through the day before ending late Monday night / early Tuesday morning.

The biggest impact with this storm will be the cold temperatures it brings. Please bundle up and wear extra layers for your New Year's Eve plans.

In terms of snowfall, once again this won't be a big storm for the Front Range. Metro Denver will see 0-2 inches (some spots might not see any accumulation at all) with 1-3 inches more likely on the Palmer Divide and into the foothills. Roads could turn slick by Monday afternoon and evening especially on the south and west sides of Metro Denver.

The eastern plains will only see 0-1 inch from this storm. Colorado's southern mountains will see the most with 4 to 12 inches possible.

Dry weather moves in for New Year's Day but high temperatures will stay in the teens.

The rest of the week will heat up slowly and stay dry. High temperatures will reach the 50s again by Thursday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.