Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises mom with a new house for Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won Christmas and probably competing for “Son of the Year.”

The superstar actor surprised his mom, Ata, with a new home for Christmas, capturing the heartwarming moment in a video posted to Instagram Saturday.

It appeared to be a picture frame and included a note that said The Rock bought her a home.

“This one felt good,” he started his post. “Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas.”

“I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being,” he ended the emotional post. “And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen.”

During the post, he also wrote about how much he loved his mother and the sacrifices she made for him growing up.

All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another.

The first home my parents ever lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999.

They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated.

Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need.

This gift is a special one though and the timing is very meaningful.

As for where the house is located, it’s up to her.

“I told her to treat this card like it’s “Willy Wonka’s Golden Ticket” because she gets to choose any home she wants – anywhere she wants,” he said.