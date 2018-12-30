Downtown Denver bars prepare to keep NYE partygoers warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting cold temperatures for New Year’s Eve. That means partygoers should bundle up to ring in the new year.

There will be an elaborate firework display in downtown Denver. One of the launch locations will be at Tavern Downtown in LoDo, where a giant olive will drop into a martini glass on top of their roof.

“We’re expecting a huge crowd,” Tavern Manager Jon Choomchaiyo said.

Drinks, dancing and propane heaters are all part of the plan for this year’s New Year’s Eve bash in Denver. Light snow and sub-zero temperatures are expected.

“We’re bundling up and getting ready to gear up to be outside,” Choomchaiyo said.

Tavern will launch nearly $10,000 worth of fireworks from their roof. They will be hosting a “Leather & Lace” New Year’s Eve Bash with two clubs, three DJs, raffles and fireworks.

Meanwhile, the Sheraton Hotel on the 16th Street Mall will also set off fireworks from the roof. With the plunging temperatures, bars like ViewHouse Ballpark have planned ahead.

“Every year after baseball season when the weather goes down, we throw the tent up. It’s completely insulated. We have heaters on each end that blow hot air to keep it warm,” ViewHouse Executive Chef Eally Smith said.

ViewHouse will host a “Wonderland” themed NYE with two dance floors, three DJs, a light show, champagne toast and bottle service. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets.

As the clock strikes midnight, partygoers will have to throw on a few extra layers and enjoy the beginning of 2019.

“You watch the olive drop down and then, kaboom! Just like Times Square, but in Denver,” Choomchaiyo said.

The downtown firework display will go off at 9 p.m. and again at midnight.