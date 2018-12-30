Crews respond to apartment fire in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in western Arapahoe County Sunday night.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the apartment complex is in the 2100 block of South Trenton Way, which is near Cherry Creek South Drive and East Iliff Avenue.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., the department said its crews were battling heavy fire conditions in the attic of a building.

Trenton Update – Firefighters continue to battle heavy fire conditions in the attic, no injuries reported, residents evacuated to the clubhouse, cause unknown at this point, updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/GfwI1xuLPy — 𝕾𝖔𝖚𝖙𝖍 𝕸𝖊𝖙𝖗𝖔 𝕱𝖎𝖗𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖘𝖈𝖚𝖊 (@SouthMetroPIO) December 31, 2018

The apartment building has been evacuated and residents were told to go to the complex’s clubhouse. No injuries have been reported.

The Denver and Aurora fire departments are assisting South Metro crews.

About 9:30 p.m., South Metro said 12 of the building’s 24 units had been damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

While the apartment complex has a Denver address, it is located just outside city limits in unincorporated Arapahoe County.