× Craig boy battling MD honored at Broncos game

DENVER — A 13-year-old boy from northwest Colorado, who’s battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was honored at Sunday’s Broncos game as the day’s ‘Broncos Country Hero’.

Jeremiah Price, who goes by ‘JP’, is the honorary captain of his 8th grade football team in Craig. JP loves football and is a huge Broncos fan.

Back in September, JP’s teammates helped make one of his dreams come true by allowing him to score a touchdown during their big game against decades’ old rival, Steamboat Springs.

On Sunday, another one of JP’s dream came true when the Broncos invited him to watch their final game of the season from the sideline.

“He just enjoys football so much and is just excited to be here,” said Krystal Price, JP’s mom.

During the first quarter of the game, JP’s face appeared on the jumbo screen inside the stadium. Tens of thousands of people watched as an announcer named JP, ‘Broncos Country Hero’.

“That was great! Very emotional. It even got JP crying,” his mother added.

JP was joined by his mother, father, sister and brother.

“It was awesome!” JP said about the experience.

Watch our original story about JP’s surprise touchdown in Craig by clicking here.