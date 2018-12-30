Broncos super fan nominated for Ford’s Football Hall of Fans

DENVER — One die-hard Broncos fan received the thrill of a lifetime when Hall of Famer Terrell Davis visited her home with some exciting news: Meredith “Merry” Brannon has a 50-50 chance of going to the Super Bowl.

Brannon is one of six fans nationwide to be nominated for induction into Ford’s Football Hall of Fans. Three of the six will get to travel to Atlanta for the Super Bowl, according to Brannon.

“I already feel like a winner just for being nominated and making it this far, but to get a chance to go to the Super Bowl -- will be absolutely amazing,” she said.

Brannon is not just loyal fan; the Broncos are a huge part of her life. After being diagnosed with an illness that caused her to lose her hair, Brannon has been sporting fun Broncos-inspired wigs.

“The Broncos have become kind of a family for me,” she explained.

Her painful illness that affects her skin and sense of smell has left her somewhat isolated, forcing her to stay home most of the time. Her condition is being managed by doctors at the Mayo Clinic.

Brannon attends as many Broncos events as she can. The team, she says, cheers her up.

“I can wake up every day and make a choice that I’m going to fight like a Bronco and work through this pain, Brannon said.

Meeting Davis has inspired Brannon to work even harder. Her Hall of Fans journey isn’t over just yet. Public voting is open until Jan. 27. The voting is a big part of making the Super Bowl a reality for Brannon. She is the only Broncos fan in the running for the big honor this year.