Alert for Spectrum subscribers

Spectrum may deny you access to FOX31 on their cable system on January 1, when its contract with us expires. Our parent company, Tribune Media, is doing all it can to ensure this doesn’t happen, but Spectrum is stalling in reaching a new agreement.

Below are some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), with answers, that can clarify the risk of this potential loss of FOX31’s programming and the steps being taken to prevent that from happening.

FAQs

1. What’s going on?

FOX31 and Spectrum must renew the contract that allows the cable company to send our programming to you. FOX31 has presented our proposal for fair value compensation, based on the value our programming brings you here in Denver. If FOX31 and Spectrum cannot agree on a new contract before January 1, 2019, subscribers like you will lose the programming FOX31 provides.

2. What about the network programming FOX31 carries?

That too. Sports, prime time, morning shows as well as our local news and our own shows. All our programming will be affected.

3. What can I do?

We value your loyalty as a FOX31 viewer, and we feel it’s important to make you aware of this situation. You pay to receive our programming and you should know of any chance that may be interrupted. Let Spectrum know you don’t want to lose FOX31 by emailing them or calling them at 1-855-LUV-KDVR (1-855-588-5387).

