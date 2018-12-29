× Westbound I-70 reopens after closure near Vail Pass Summit due to rollover crash

VAIL, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 70 was closed near exit 190 late Saturday afternoon due to a rollover crash. The area is just east of the summit of Vail Pass.

The lanes reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the agency decided to close the westbound lanes because the single-vehicle crash was blocking the roadway at mile marker 186.

CSP said the vehicle was on its roof.

The agency has not yet provided information about the vehicle’s occupants.