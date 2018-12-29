Warm Sunday before snowy, cold New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a sunny Saturday, more great weekend weather is in store for Sunday. High temperatures will reach 50 degrees in Denver with mostly cloudy skies later in the day.

Colorado's next storm system will begin to move into the state on Sunday afternoon. The northern and central mountains will see light snow showers Sunday afternoon and evening. The Front Range and eastern Plains will not see impacts from this storm system until late Sunday night (around midnight) into early Monday morning.

Monday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of cold temperatures and snowfall. Snow will move onto

the Front Range Monday morning and will last through most of the day and into the evening. Temperatures will also drop throughout the day, most likely only reaching the teens in the afternoon.

As of right now, accumulation will be between 1-4 inches in Denver and 2-5 inches on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. The eastern Plains will see 0-2 inches with the mountains receiving 1-7 inches. Colorado's southern mountains will see the most from this storm.

Thanks to accumulating snow, roads might become slick for your New Year's Eve plans. Another big impact will be the temperatures. Overnight lows on New Year's Eve have a chance to drop below zero on the Front Range.

New Year's Day will be dry with highs around 20 degrees.

Dry and warmer weather will stick around for the rest of the week. Highs will reach the 50s again by Thursday.

