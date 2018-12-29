Two teenagers identified as victims in Monument crash

MONUMENT, Colo. — The two people killed in a crash on Highway 105 in Monument early Thursday have been identified as local teenagers, according to FOX21 Colorado Springs.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 105 near Sierra Way, which is between Roller Coaster Road and Furrow Road. Troopers said an Acura sedan was headed westbound when the driver lost control. The car crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volvo semi-truck.

The victims have been identified as Kaden Currier, 17, of Monument, and Avory Kvale, 17, of Colorado Springs. The semi-truck driver has been identified as Christopher Murray, 51. Kvale and Currier were pronounced dead at the scene. Murray was unharmed.

Veanna Polunci lives near the site of the crash. She and other neighbors left behind a memorial to honor the victims on Friday.

“I live right here, and to think two people died right on the street that I am worried about everyday because everyone is going so fast… and it’s just a horrible stretch of road with so many accidents,” said Polunci.

Colorado State Patrol couldn’t give FOX21 a number by Friday on the amount of crashes Highway 105 in Monument has seen within the past year. The agency did say Currier and Kvale were two of the nine people killed within a 72-hour period while driving on Colorado roads.

So far this year, 600 people have lost their lives in roadway fatalities statewide.

“Nine people in 72 hours. That’s nine brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers. Nine human beings that aren’t here anymore. This is an epidemic,” said Col. Matthew Packard, CSP chief.

Currier and Kvale were not wearing their seatbelts. It’s still unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor.

Both victims were students at Discovery Canyon High School in Colorado Springs. Principal Mark Wahlstrom sent a message to school families Friday afternoon saying their counseling team and crisis team will be available to support students, family and staff. Counselors were at the school Saturday.

“It is during moments like these that we must come together, lift each other up and create networks of support,” Wahlstrom said in the message. “Please keep the families affected by this unimaginable tragedy in your hearts and do not hesitate to reach out if your child is in need.”

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the Currier family.