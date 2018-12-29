× Suspected drunk driver arrested after fatal head-on collision in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after allegedly causing a fatal head-on collision in Westminster Friday.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers responded to the Westminster Promenade around 5 p.m. Friday. Dispatch had received calls reporting an erratic driver nearly colliding with another car, driving over a curb and hitting bushes. WPD said multiple officers were dispatched to the area, which is located near the interchange of U.S. 36 and Church Ranch Boulevard/West 104th Avenue.

“While responding, one officer witnessed the suspect vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Westminster Blvd., approaching 112th Ave. at a high rate of speed. Immediately thereafter, the suspect had a head-on collision with another vehicle,” WPD said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2 Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, but died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle driving the wrong direction was identified by police as Juan Ignacio Duran, 29. He was arrested at the scene, taken to Good Samaritan and then later taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Duran is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicular homicide/DUI resulting in death and vehicular homicide/reckless driving resulting in death.

The crash remains under investigation.