RTD to offer free rides on New Years Eve, New Years

In an effort to prevent impaired driving heading into the new year, RTD will provide free rides in the Denver metro area.

The rides will be available on all rail and buses, starting at 7 p.m. New Years Eve.

The free services, which also include Access-a-Ride and SkyRide, conclude at the end of the service day Jan. 1.

For more information regarding routes and schedules, go to www.rtd-denver.com.