One killed in rollover crash at E-470 and Peña Boulevard

DENVER — One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover at the interchange of E-470 and Peña Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Saturday, DPD said via Twitter that its officers were investigating a crash with serious injuries on northbound E-470 just north of Peña. The interchange is just west of Denver International Airport. Police had closed one lane and advised drivers to expect delays.

At 9:38 p.m., DPD said that the driver of the vehicle had been pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.