× Man hospitalized after fall through ice at Boulder County reservoir

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man was hospitalized after falling through the ice at Gross Dam Reservoir in Boulder County Saturday afternoon. He then jumped out of a truck being driven by a man trying to help, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a Denver Water recreation manager saw a man fall through the ice just after 4:45 p.m. The reservoir is located in the mountains southwest of the city of Boulder.

The Denver Water employee alerted the Boulder County Regional Communications Center, which then dispatched deputies and medical personnel.

The sheriff’s office said the 50-year-old man was able to get out of the water on his own before climbing up a steep embankment.

“He was met by the Denver Water manager who realized the male was clearly hypothermic and intoxicated. He offered to give him a ride in his truck to their station so he could stay warm,” the sheriff’s office said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

The man accepted the ride, but opened the door and jumped out of the Denver Water employee’s truck while it was moving.

“He began running into a wooded area and down a steep embankment. It is unknown if the male party was suicidal or having a mental health issue,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies and Coal Creek Fire arrived at the scene. CCF personnel found the man passed out in a gully. They were able to wake him up and walk him to a command post.

The man was taken to Boulder Community Hospital for medical observation. No charges are currently pending.