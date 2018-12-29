Fort Collins police find, return wedding ring missing for nearly one year

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was reunited with his wedding ring that had been missing for nearly one year thanks to Fort Collins Police Services.

In a Facebook post, FCPS said a man named Nati lost his wedding ring at an apartment complex about one year ago. On Dec. 25, officers were responding to a call at the complex when one of them noticed the ring on the ground in the parking lot.

“After a year in the elements, the ring was scratched, weathered, and generally worse for wear. Despite its condition, Officer Dane could read a name engraved inside the ring and was able to figure out that it belonged to Nati,” FCPS wrote in the post.

Officer Dane found Nati’s contact information and arranged to meet up with him on Dec. 26. However, before returning the ring, the officer got it cleaned and polished at Sather’s Leading Jewelers.

When Nati and Officer Dane met, Nati was “all smiles,” according to FCPS. He said he could not wait to show his wife and told the officer that having the ring returned could not have happened at a better time.