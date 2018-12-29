× Entrance fees increasing for Colorado state parks

GREELEY, Colo. — Entry fees at all of Colorado’s 41 state parks are increasing on Jan. 1.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says daily passes for vehicles, individuals and off-leash dogs will increase by $1. The 2019 charges are up to $10 per vehicle, depending on the park; $4 for an individual and $3 for an off-leash dog.

Annual vehicle passes are increasing from $70 to $80 while a hang tag that can be used on any vehicle will cost $120.

The Tribune of Greeley reports the increase will be the first for park entry fees since 2010. The money will be used to address increased operating costs, provide adequate staffing and maintenance and continue to offer quality programs and services.