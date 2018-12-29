× Elderly woman missing from Aurora located

Patricia Whiteman, 79, who was reported missing from Aurora early Saturday was located later in the afternoon, according to Aurora Police.

Original story below:

AURORA, Colo. — A 79-year-old woman has been missing since roughly 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Aurora Police.

Patricia Whiteman was last seen driving at 4:10 a.m. at Mississippi and Blackhawk in a 2001 Mazda Tribute with Colorado plates QGC-739.

When she went missing, Whiteman was reportedly wearing a blue jacket, pink sweater and a hat.

She is described as a white woman, 5-foot-6 inches and weighing 85 pounds.

Police believe she may be in the area of 14100 E. Colorado Drive. Authorities have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

If you see Whiteman, you’re asked to call 911.