Cold start to a warming weekend

DENVER — The low Saturday morning was five degrees, the coldest temperature for the city since February 21st.

Now, that is quite a cold front that has swept across most of the nation. As of 7 am Saturday, Orlando is 66° warmer than Denver; coldest spot is Fargo with -9°. pic.twitter.com/WlyaUGbKpb — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 29, 2018

With that said, the coldest is behind us for the weekend.

Saturday will have sunshine and will warm to near 40 in the metro areas – near 20 for the mountains.

Sunday will start off in the teens and warm to near 50 in the metro areas – near 30 for the mountains.

Although there will be snow returning to the mountains for Sunday, not much but a couple/few inches here and there, the clouds will increase for the metro areas awaiting snow by Monday; the Broncos game will be in the 40s as clouds increase, but a dry game expected.

Monday, snow is likely around the state, including Denver. Total snowfall will just be enough to cause some slowed travel conditions for those headed out New Year’s Eve. The big story for the New Year will be the very cold start, looking at the planner we see a sub-zero temperature Tuesday morning.

New Years snow? Definitely cold but snow in Denver remains only a 60% chance as this morning. pic.twitter.com/QahufdVX42 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 29, 2018

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.