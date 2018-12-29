Breckenridge skiers, boarders evacuated via ropes after lift loses power

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A lift at Breckenridge Ski Resort stopped after it lost power midday Saturday. About an hour later, Breckenridge Ski Patrol began evacuating people on the lifts using ropes.

According to the ski resort, a power outage caused the Quicksilver SuperChair lift to lose power at approximately 12:20 p.m. At 1:22 p.m., ski patrol decided to begin evacuating skiers and snowboarders via ropes.

“To facilitate the safe evacuation of those guests, several surrounding trails and chairlifts were closed,” Breckenridge Ski Resort said in a statement emailed to FOX31 and Channel 2. “At 1:52 p.m., Breckenridge Lift Maintenance was able to resume operation of the Quicksilver SuperChair for evacuation purposes only and ceased rope evacuations.”

By 2:22 p.m., roughly two hours after the lift stopped, all skiers and boarders had been evacuated or unloaded.

“Breckenridge Ski Resort apologizes for any inconvenience to its guests. The resort places the highest value on the safety of its guests and will confirm resolution of the issue before re-opening the Quicksilver SuperChair to the public,” the press release states.

No injuries were reported.