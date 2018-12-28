× Suspect in fatal East Colfax stabbing arrested in New Mexico

DENVER — A man suspected in a fatal stabbing on East Colfax Avenue has been arrested, the Denver Police Department said Friday.

Jose Acevedo, 38, was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday in connection to the early Saturday morning stabbing that left a man dead outside a 7-Eleven store in the 1900 block of East Colfax Avenue.

Acevedo is being held in New Mexico for investigation of first-degree murder.

The man who was killed has been identified as Willie Pearson, 33, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. The cause of death was from sharp force injuries and the manner of death was homicide.